Report: Jordan Hicks accepts pay cut to stay with Cardinals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks accepted a pay cut to remain with the Cardinals for 2021, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

Hicks signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019, a deal that included $20 million guaranteed the first two years. His contract called for a $5 million base salary this year with a $1 million roster bonus.

Hicks was scheduled to count $9 million against the cap in 2021.

The restructuring will reduce the cap charge by $3 million this season, according to Balzer. Hicks’ base salary now is $2 million with another $1 million available via per-game roster bonuses.

Hicks, 28, has started all 32 games in his two seasons in Arizona. He has 268 tackles, four interceptions, 10 pass breakups, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Report: Jordan Hicks accepts pay cut to stay with Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Al-Quadin Muhammad re-signing with Colts

    Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is back with the Colts. Muhammad’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that his client has agreed to a new deal with the team. It is a one-year, $3.4 million pact for the four-year veteran. The Saints picked Muhammad in the sixth round of the 2017 draft and he landed in Indianapolis as [more]

  • Kyle Pitts turns heads with workout at Florida's pro day

    Kyle Pitts' impressive measurables explain why most experts feel the Florida tight end will be a mismatch threat in the NFL.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Cardinals LB Jordan Hicks takes pay cut in 2021

    He agrees to take $3 million less in 2021 than he was scheduled to get.

  • 'Unlimited holidays', inner-work days and free lunches: The perks Prince Harry's new company offers its staff

    There's a raft of benefits, like a take what you need holiday policy.

  • Cowboys’ offseason to start virtually with plans to move to on-field

    he latest memo to NFL teams regarding offseason protocols for COVID-19, and what that means for the Dallas Cowboys.

  • Cardinals open cap space by restructuring Rodney Hudson’s contract

    Center Rodney Hudson is a new arrival in Arizona and the Cardinals have reworked his contract to help them make other roster moves this year. Howard Balzer of SI.com reports that Hudson converted $8.8 million of his salary and workout bonus into a signing bonus. They also added three voidable years to the deal, which [more]

  • Revisiting every Patriots QB drafted by Bill Belichick over last 20 years

    Tom Brady is one of the few memorable quarterbacks picked by Bill Belichick, but over the last 20 years, Belichick has certainly added his fair share of draft picks at the position.

  • 49ers walking rare line between competing and rebuilding with pending QB situation

    The 49ers have a chance to compete for a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo and working on their long-term answer at QB in the NFL draft.

  • 'CSI' to return in Vegas sequel with original stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox

    William Petersen and Jorja Fox return in their original roles in the 'CSI: Vegas' sequel. The original ended its 15-season run in 2015.

  • Soccer: Germany stunned by North Macedonia in rare World Cup qualifier home defeat

    Armenia are the surprise group leaders after they struck two goals inside the final four minutes for a 3-2 victory over Romania in Yerevan to make it three wins out of three. The results mean that coach Joachim Loew, who is quitting after the European Championship, will be leaving Germany in third place on six points, behind 65th-ranked North Macedonia after they scored an 85th-minute winner through Eljif Elmas.

  • The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

    HoopsHype breaks down the history being made by the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets following their addition of LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Conor McGregor calls for ‘McGregor Belt’ ahead of targeted trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier

    Conor McGregor is going after another belt – his own.

  • Jon Jones has UFC meeting over Francis Ngannou; $8 to $10 million isn’t going to cut it

    Anticipation for a blockbuster match-up between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and newly minted heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou was off the charts before it was ever really a possibility. Now that it could be happening, it appeared UFC president Dana White put a damper on the excitement. Or did he? We're soon going to find out, as Jones recently admitted in a storm of tweets that he is talking with UFC brass about making the fight happen despite he and White's public war of words. After Ngannou took the belt from Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on Saturday night, everyone expected a quick, Ngannou vs. Jones is next. That didn't happen. Instead, Jones tweeted out, "Show me the money." White then responded by insinuating that Jones didn't really want the fight, that he should be scared to fight Ngannou following his spectacular performance against Miocic. Was Jon Jones and Dana White's war of words simply posturing for negotiations? Despite their vitriol, it is starting to look more and more like Jones and White are simply negotiating the bout through media and social media, just like Daniel Cormier said recently. This is a fight that everyone, including the UFC's Joe Rogan, is calling a once in a lifetime opportunity. The potential for this fight is that it could be bigger than any other in UFC history, including Conor McGregor's bout opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov. With so much on the line, Jones doesn't want to fight the bout for a standard contract. This fight could set records and he wants a piece of that pie. In a storm of tweets on Wednesday, Jones said that he had been speaking with UFC brass (not Dana White) and let them know that an $8 to $10 million payday wasn't going to be good enough for a bout of this magnitude. "I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter a few days ago. As of right now I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far," Jones wrote. "I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens." Jones at least set somewhat of a bar for the UFC to come back with something that might be acceptable to the man that many consider to be the greatest fighter of all time. Whether they do or not remains to be seen. Jones Jones and Dana White Excitement is still building for Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou The fight is really all anyone has been talking about since Ngannou won the belt. Talk of a Miocic rematch went immediately out the window. White floated Derrick Lewis's name as the fight to make, but that was surely as much posturing on his part. Even with Nate Diaz expected to return opposite Leon Edwards at UFC 262, pundits and fans alike are waiting with bated breath for developments on the Jones vs. Ngannou bout, and Jones knows it. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight." But will the UFC show him the money? https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287792431009797?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377287999499554817?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377288386327805958?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290054876323840?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377290359185629188?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377291388451086347?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1377293978907774979?s=20 Jon Jones asks UFC to be released, then deletes Twitter posts UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • JJ Redick was 'shocked' by Mavericks trade, says Pelicans front office was dishonest

    Redick says Pelicans executives weren't honest about trading him.

  • Luke Rockhold hits out at UFC’s ‘mafioso-type’ negotiation tactics, urges fighters to ‘know your worth’

    Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has spoken out about the UFC's negotiating tactics, likening their approach to the mafia.

  • With ‘enough Nurmagomedov’s in the UFC,’ Khabib’s cousin Usman looks to make splash in Bellator

    The Nurmagomedov family name is spreading into Bellator.

  • Davante Adams shares who around the NFL he'd most like to play alongside, the joys of being a #GirlDad

    The four-time Pro Bowler offered up high praise for a former divisional rival.

  • Golf: Defending champion Conners flies under radar at hotel check-in

    Corey Conners may be the defending champion at this week's Valero Texas Open in San Antonio but that did not make him any more recognisable when he checked into his hotel - even if his image was on every room key. "Of course she had no idea who I was, but I made a funny comment about it being embarrassing for the guy who's got to look at himself on the room key every day for the whole week," said Conners. The win by Conners in 2019, which remains his only triumph on the PGA Tour, secured the last invite to that year's Masters, where he would go on to finish in a share of 46th place.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.