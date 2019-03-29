Report: Jordan Bell was suspended for charging $15 candle to coach's room

It may have taken a day, but the mysterious item that earned Jordan Bell a one-game suspension from the Golden State Warriors has finally been revealed.

Bell was suspended by the team for a game after he reportedly charged an item to assistant coach Mike Brown’s room. Bell served the suspension Wednesday night, but head coach Steve Kerr did not provide many details on the suspension. The team said Bell was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Given Kerr’s secrecy, many speculated it must have been a scandalous or exorbitant charge that got Bell suspended. Did he charge a dirty movie to Brown’s bill? Did Bell order expensive alcohol or a ton of room service?

Nope, it was a $15 candle.

That’s all it took to get Bell suspended, according to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The worst part of the whole ordeal, however, is that it appears to be a prank gone wrong. A Twitter user who goes by @MGRADS explained veterans on the Warriors used to charge items to Bell’s room when Bell was a rookie. The 24-year-old Bell had been getting those veterans back by putting small charges on their rooms this season.

Brown may not have been in on the joke. He was reportedly upset about the charge, even though one veteran on the team offered to pay for it. The team wasn’t happy enough with that result, and decided to suspend Bell for a game.

A source was able to back up some details of @MGRADS’ account, telling the San Francisco Chronicle it was a “pretty accurate account of how things went down.”

In his second season with the team, Bell has struggled to crack the Warriors’ deep rotation. He’s averaging three points and 2.7 rebounds per game with the club.

