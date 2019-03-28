Report: Jordan Bell suspended for charging hotel purchase to Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown
The Warriors suspended Jordan Bell for win over the Grizzlies yesterday.
Why?
Anthony Slater and Sam Amick of The Athletic:
At some point on Tuesday night, Jordan Bell made a purchase at the Warriors’ team hotel here. The exact item or items and amount of the bill is unclear. What isn’t, though, is who got unknowingly charged for it: assistant coach Mike Brown.
That, league sources say, was the reason for his team-issued one-game suspension
There was concern, sources say, that this wasn’t the first time Bell has pulled this maneuver on some unknowing member of the organization.
Was this a prank? A scam? A prank could be chalked up to immaturity and more easily forgiven. A scam could rip at the fabric of trust a team relies upon.
There’s obviously a huge difference in how quickly everyone will move on.
Another potential juicy question: What did Bell buy?