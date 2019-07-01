REPORT: Jordan Bell to Minnesota Timberwolves originally appeared on nbcsportsnorthwest.com

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million contract with restricted free agent Jordan Bell, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The Warriors will have the opportunity to match the offer.

Bell was drafted in the second round (No. 38 overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls (and immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors).

In his first two seasons, Bell has earned 2,193,857 million dollars with the Warriors.

The former Oregon Duck men's basketball star is known for his rim protection skills earning the hashtag #ThingsJordanBellCanBlock during Oregon's run to the Final Four in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

In his second season with the Warriors, Bell averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 68 games. Bell's role on Golden State typically stays with the second unit.