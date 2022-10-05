Quarterback Mac Jones isn’t the only member of the Patriots offense dealing with an ankle injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that tight end Jonnu Smith is also hurting ahead of Week Five. While Jones is believed to have a high-ankle sprain, Smith has reportedly been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain.

That typically means a shorter return trajectory and Smith is considered week-to-week at the moment. The Patriots host the Lions this weekend and play the Browns on the road in Week Six.

Smith has started two of the first four games this season and appeared in all of them. He has seven catches for 58 yards.

Report: Jonnu Smith week-to-week with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk