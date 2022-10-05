Report: Jonnu Smith could miss time with ankle injury

#Patriots TE Jonnu Smith, who has had tests done on his injured ankle over the last few days, was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, source said, and he is described as week-to-week. That indicates he may miss some time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2022

The New England Patriots are bracing themselves for the possibility of being without tight end Jonnu Smith heading into Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the standout veteran is considered “week-to-week” with a “low-ankle sprain” suffered in the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

There’s no guarantee he wouldn’t be ready to play against the Lions, but the week-to-week description does open the door to the possibility that he could miss some games. His absence would create a bit of a conundrum for the Patriots considering they only had two tight ends rostered.

With Hunter Henry as the only healthy tight end, the team will have to make a move at that position at some point this week.

The Patriots have thrived on running the football behind their powerful offensive front with both tight ends. So losing Smith goes a bit deeper than just losing another receiving weapon.

It’ll be a major adjustment for a Patriots team that’s had to make plenty of them this season.

