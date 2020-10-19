Report: Jonnu Smith’s ankle injury considered minor

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith suffered an ankle injury during the Week 6 contest against the Houston Texans, but it looks like he’s avoided anything major.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith’s injury is a sprain and is considered minor. He’s expected to be questionable for the Week 7 tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith suffered the injury during the third quarter, and while it looked like he might return after testing it out on the sideline, he never did. He finished with one catch for 13 yards.

The fourth-year pro has been sensational for the Titans this season. He leads all Titans pass-catchers in receiving yards (234) and touchdowns (five) after five games of action.

