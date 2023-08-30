Report: In Jonathan Taylor talks, Colts wanted Jaylen Waddle from Dolphins

When the Colts finally decided to let running back Jonathan Taylor attempt to arrange a trade, it was reported that the Colts wanted a first-round pick.

They wanted something better than that.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Colts asked for receiver Jaylen Waddle "and more." That's the kind of request that makes it impossible to make a deal like this happen in a compressed time frame, only days before the start of the regular season.

Waddle arrived via the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, and he has performed very well so far.

The demand raises the question as to whether the Colts were serious about trying to trade Taylor. Regardless, the effort likely will continue, either later this year or in the offseason, if/when the Colts apply the franchise tag.

For now, Taylor will miss at least the first four games, while on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.