Report: Jonathan Taylor ‘remains steadfast’ in desire to play elsewhere

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reportedly remains committed in his desire to play elsewhere amid his current contract dispute with the team.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported Thursday morning that Taylor’s trade request remains strong while adding some further details about the running back’s frustrations.

Although [Jim] Irsay said he wouldn’t trade Taylor, the idea has not been totally dismissed at Colts headquarters, according to multiple sources, who said Taylor remains steadfast in his desire to play elsewhere.

Holder also reported that the Colts were surprised by Taylor’s level of anger when he reported for training camp, specifically Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard.

In the report, it’s mentioned that Taylor’s anger and bitterness toward the front office stems largely from the Colts requesting he report early to camp so the medical staff can evaluate him further.

Much of Taylor’s bitterness originated from a request by the team for Taylor to return to Indianapolis in advance of training camp so its medical staff could assess him, multiple sources said. The team saw it as a reasonable request, sources said, after Taylor underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle Jan. 25. It was a minimally invasive procedure during which small incisions were made to remove debris. Taylor was expected to make a full recovery in a few weeks to a month. But Taylor viewed the request warily, according to sources. He believed it was part of an effort to pressure him to return to the field for the start of camp, despite his stance that he needed more time to recover.

Taylor played through an ankle injury throughout the 2022 season before eventually landing on the injured reserve list. He underwent the January surgery and hasn’t been on the field since.

Holder also mentioned a bit about the Colts potentially moving Taylor to the non-football injury list, which would keep him from getting paid after the star runner allegedly reported back pain upon arrival to training camp. That scenario is unlikely to unfold now, according to the report.

The Colts certainly have the leverage considering Taylor is under contract, but it appears he’s digging his heels in deep to fight for what he wants.

