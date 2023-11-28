Report: Jonathan Taylor may miss time due to thumb injury

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor just recorded his first multi-touchdown game since 2021 in Sunday's victory over the Buccaneers. But now he may be sidelined as Indianapolis tries to make a playoff push.

Taylor suffered a thumb injury that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt going forward, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor sustained the injury in the first half but was able to play through the second half. He finished the game with 15 carries for 91 yards with two TDs.

Overall this season, Taylor has 414 yards rushing with four touchdowns and 16 catches for 137 yards with a TD in seven games.

The Colts will be on the road to face the Titans in Week 13. If Taylor isn’t able to play, Indianapolis will likely turn back to Zack Moss to be the club’s lead back once again. He has 672 yards with five touchdowns and 18 catches for 138 yards this season, including 55 yards on eight carries in the Week 12 win.