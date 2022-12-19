Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was not on hand for most of Saturday’s epic collapse against the Vikings because he left the game with an ankle injury and it looks like he won’t be back on the field again before the start of next season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Taylor has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. Taylor is still meeting with doctors about the injury, but is likely to miss the final three games of the Colts’ season.

That would end a disappointing year for Taylor, who missed three games earlier this year with an ankle injury as well. After running for nearly 3,000 yards and scoring 32 touchdowns in his first two seasons, Taylor has been limited to 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the 4-9-1 Colts.

Indianapolis also got limited contributions from linebacker Shaquille Leonard this season because of injuries and the downturns for the two players rank among the leading reasons why things have gone so wrong for the Colts this year. If all goes well, they’ll both be 100 percent well ahead of the AFC South club’s attempt to turn things around in 2023.

Report: Jonathan Taylor likely out for the rest of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk