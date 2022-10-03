Colts running back Jonathan Taylor went for tests after hurting his ankle on Sunday, but the initial thought is that he avoided serious damage.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the injury is “nothing major” and it is not something that is expected to keep him off the field for an extended period of time.

That’s certainly better news than the alternative, but it may still leave the Colts shorthanded in Week Five. They’re playing the Broncos on Thursday night and Taylor’s ankle may not be well enough for him to get on the field for that matchup.

The Colts will likely take as much time as possible before making that call. Nyheim Hines will be in line for a bigger role if Taylor can’t go.

Report: Jonathan Taylor avoided major ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk