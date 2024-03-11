Report: Jon Runyan agrees to terms with Giants

The Giants have reached agreement with offensive guard Jon Runyan.

Runyan will sign a three-year deal worth reportedly worth $30 million with $17 million guaranteed at signing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Runyan, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Packers after they made him a sixth-round pick.

He appeared in 67 games with 50 starts, including starting 50 of the 51 games over the past three seasons. Runyan started all 17 games at right guard in 2023 after playing primarily left guard.

The Packers have groomed Sean Rhyan, a 2022 third-round pick, to replace Runyan.