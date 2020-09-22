Report: Jon Gruden, Sean Payton rack up $700K in fines for mask violations on 'Monday Night Football'

The NFL has levied $700,000 in fines after Jon Gruden and Sean Payton failed to wear their masks properly during Monday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

Each head coach will be docked $100,000, while their respective teams have been fined $250,000 each.

Both coaches were seen repeatedly violating the league’s COVID-19 policy mandating that coaches wear a face covering on the sideline during games. Gruden’s mask was regularly hanging around his chin while Payton declined to wear one at all for much of the game.