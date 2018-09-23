Report: Jon Gruden causing divide in Raiders front office

Life is not peachy in Raider Nation right now.

All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack is gone. The team is 0-2, and now, there is reportedly a divide in the front office.

That divide is being caused by none other than head coach Jon Gruden himself, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Here's how Rapoport explains it:

"The way that Jon Gruden handles personnel has caused a divide in that building. Here's why: Gruden has what has amounted to his own personnel staff, he has people like Dave Rozzano, who is Head of Football Research, who came to prominence on Twitter with several wild takes, including Jake Locker should be the #1 pick. He has essentially become Gruden's right-hand man. Gruden also has his own draft board, his own personnel board, his own people that help him make cut-ups. And then on the other side, there are the respected scouts from [General Manager] Reggie McKenzie who helped build this team from basically nothing into a playoff team and so some of those people feel Gruden has simply not listened to them. It is clear that he is listen to those in his inner circle to do a lot of things, including sign veterans and trade Khalil Mack."

Oh boy. Sounds like things could get worse in Oakland before they start to get better.

Gruden and the Raiders are in Miami to take on the Dolphins. Will he be celebrating his first win since returning to the Raiders? Or will he be walking off the field 0-3 and into a postgame press conference full of questions about this story?

