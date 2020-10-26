Report: Jon Bostic won't be suspended for hit on Andy Dalton

Report: Jon Bostic won't be suspended for hit on Dalton originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jon Bostic was ejected from the Washington Football Team's 25-3 win over the Cowboys Sunday after delivering a hit to Andy Dalton's head as the quarterback was sliding.

Further punishment was expected after Bostic's ejection, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the NFL is not expected to suspend Bostic for his hit.

Here's the full play where Dalton got injured.pic.twitter.com/9PRCscmPFY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2020

Whether Bostic will be fined or the league plans to leave his punishment at an ejection remains to be seen. Dalton suffered a concussion from the play and his availability for Dallas' Week 8 clash with the Eagles is unknown.

It was an otherwise flawless day for Washington, snapping their five-game losing streak and vaulting themselves back into contention for the NFC East crown. Bostic's play however, left a stain on the day for Washington and head coach Ron Rivera wasn't happy about it.

"Coach Rivera told me that he sought out Mike McCarthy... to apologize for that hit," Mike Florio reported on Football Night in America. "He said that he wanted McCarthy to know that that’s not the way his team plays."

Rivera also criticized the hit in his press availability after the game, saying Bostic should have known better as a veteran player.