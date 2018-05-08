Report: Johnny Manziel hospitalized, released in Texas after medication reaction

Free agent quarterback Johnny Manziel was hospitalized in Texas for what he and his representative are calling a reaction to one of his prescription drugs, according to TMZ.

He has already been released.

Manziel was hospitalized on Monday night in Humble, Texas, where he was attending a concert with friends; earlier in the day he played in a golf tournament hosted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, one of Manziel’s teammates at Texas A&M.

Johnny Manziel was briefly hospitalized after having a reaction to one of his medications. (AP)

Manziel’s representative, Denise Michaels, told TMZ, “It seems like he had a reaction to an adjustment in his prescription. He’s fine and headed home.”

Midday Tuesday, Manziel posted to social media, writing, “Thank you everyone for your concern and kind messages. Unfortunately I had a reaction to an increased dosage in Lithium which I take for my Bipolar disorder.”

Manziel revealed earlier this year that he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and is receiving treatment for the condition.

