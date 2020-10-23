Report: Johnathan Abram won’t be cleared ahead of Sunday’s game

The Raiders put five players on their reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday because they had close contact with right tackle Trent Brown before he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Those players have been deemed high risk close contacts, which means five days have to pass since their last interaction with Brown in order for them to be cleared for a return to action. Brown’s fellow offensive linemen Kolton Miller, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson, and Gabe Jackson last had contact on Monday, so they can be cleared in time for Sunday’s game.

Ian Rapaport of NFL Media reports that safety Johnathan Abram is not on the same timetable as the rest of the group. He was with Brown on Tuesday and that would not leave him in position to get cleared in time to face the Buccaneers.

The Raiders have not had any other positive tests, so that game is still on. It was moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon in order to ensure there’s a game on Sunday night even if the Bucs and Raiders have to get moved back.

