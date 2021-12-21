Entering Monday’s game against the Browns, Raiders safety Johnathan Abram had played every defensive snap in 2021.

But that changed when he suffered an injury during the second half of the contest.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Abram suffered a dislocated shoulder and will undergo an MRI in order to fully assess the extent of the injury. Pelissero also reports that it isn’t the first time Abram’s shoulder has dislocated.

Abram has 116 total tackles this season with five tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, an interception, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. The third-year safety was the 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The Raiders are still in the hunt for a playoff spot at 7-7 with three games left. They’ll host the Broncos on Sunday this week.

Report: Johnathan Abram suffered dislocated shoulder on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk