Report: John Wall wants to be traded away from the Wizards

Report: John Wall wants to be traded from the Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Rumors have swirled over the past few days about the Wizards potentially looking to trade their longtime star point guard John Wall. The most prominent rumor has been a potential one-for-one swap with the Rockets for Russell Westbrook, but as of Friday night that had not gained any traction, according to reports.

The Wizards have repeatedly praised Wall and his fit on the team alongside fellow All-Star Bradley Beal, but according to a new report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Wall has made it clear that he would now like to be traded away from Washington.

As Rockets/Wizards talks on Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall stall, Wall has made it clear he wants trade out of Washington to happen, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

It's not clear from Charania's report if Wall's desire to be moved is tied to any one specific event, or if he just feels a change of scenery would be the best scenario for all parties. There have been rumors in the past about his fit with Beal not being ideal, but both guards have denied that in the past.

It won't be easy for the Wizards to trade Wall's contract, if they do eventually make a deal. Not only is he owed a lot of money, but he's also still rehabbing his injury after not playing last season.

Wall has been in Washington since being selected first overall in the 2010 NBA Draft, and while he never brought a championship to the nation's capital, he has been the face of the franchise for a decade. If this report is true and the Wizards do end up moving their star, it would signal a major change from the last decade of basketball in Washington.