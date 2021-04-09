Report: John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan keeping plans to themselves

Mac Jones may be the clear favorite to go third overall to the 49ers, but even the team’s assistants aren’t certain who the team will take.

General Manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have kept their plans close to their vest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday.

“I also know Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have not told people in their organization,” Rapoport said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “There’s only a couple of people who actually really know, and they’re not saying. . . . I believe that very few people actually know the answer to this.”

It follows what Albert Breer of SI.com reported earlier this week, writing that Shanahan received evaluations of the quarterback class from assistant coaches Mike McDaniel, Rich Scangarello and Bobby Slowik, among others, but did not share his own evaluation.

So all signs appear to point toward the 49ers taking the Alabama quarterback, but only Shanahan and Lynch know for certain what the team will do later this month.

