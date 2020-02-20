Report: John Harbaugh to miss NFL Combine after knee replacement surgery

John Harbaugh is officially on the injury report.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year won't be in Indianapolis next week for the NFL Combine due to a knee replacement surgery he underwent two weeks ago. It's the first time he won't be in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

Harbaugh, 57, led the Ravens to a 14-2 regular season in 2019 - a franchise best - and won his first Coach of the Year award.

Harbaugh and the majority of the Ravens coaching staff will return for next season after Greg Roman and Don "Wink" Martindale weren't selected for head coach openings.

The Ravens currently have the 28th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

