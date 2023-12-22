Report: Joey Hunt fined $1,610 for sideline altercation with A.J. Brown

The NFL has fined Seahawks offensive lineman Joey Hunt $1,610 for a sideline altercation with Eagles receiver A.J. Brown on Monday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hunt, who is on the team's practice squad, was docked the pro-rated amount for the standard first offense unsportsmanlike conduct fine.

He was not in uniform for the game when he bumped Brown with his shoulder on the Seahawks' sideline following an incompletion to Brown. The two men exchanged words before an official intervened.

During the ESPN broadcast, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck called Hunt a team "staffer." So, Hunt showed up on the practice field this week with a jersey that read "Staffer" on the name plate.

Hunt has not played in a game since 2020.