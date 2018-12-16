Report: Joel Quenneville to be hired as head coach of Flyers originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

After making a change at general manager earlier in the month from Ron Hextall to Chuck Fletcher, the Philadelphia Flyers have reportedly decided to fire Dave Hakstol and are expected to hire Joel Quenneville as their next head coach that won't be made official until Sunday night or Monday morning, according to Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post. There are conflicting reports circulating and no confirmation has been made by the Flyers, but Quenneville seems to be their No. 1 target.

Quenneville spent more than 10 seasons in Chicago, where he led the Blackhawks to nine straight playoff appearances, five Conference Finals and three Stanley Cups but was relieved of his duties on Nov. 6 in the middle of a five-game losing streak. He is the second winningest coach of all-time with 890, trailing only Scotty Bowman for first (1,248).

The Flyers had high expectations going into the season and it's easy to see why they felt a change was necessary behind the bench. Going into Sunday, the Flyers sat in the basement of the Eastern Conference with 28 points - 10 away from a playoff spot - and have a minus-23 goal differential, which also ranks last in the conference. They were clearly underperforming.

And it was only a matter a time before Quenneville found himself another head coaching job, and the Flyers are a team that's set up to succeed in both the short term - core pieces that include Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, Shayne Gostisbehere, Ivan Provorov, James van Riemsdyk and Jakub Voracek - and long-term with Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick and goaltender Carter Hart in the team's plans.

Quenneville's contract with the Blackhawks ran through the 2019-20 season and was worth $6 million per year. It's not yet known who will be added to his staff.