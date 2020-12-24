Report: Joel Embiid opposed 76ers hiring Tyronn Lue (Ben Simmons’ guy)

Embiid didn’t directly deny that reporting, but he gave a long response, sharing his thoughts on his role in the organization and the Sixers’ coaching search.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “Like I’ve said all year, you’ve got to control what you can. I don’t really know. I just try to come in every single day and do my job, and these guys put a lot of trust in me to make it happen. Those types of decisions, I’m not a GM, I’m not in the front office. That has nothing to do with me. And I’ve always told them, they’ve got to do whatever is best for the team.

“If they thought Doc was the right coach for us, then I trust them. If they didn’t think any of the other candidates were the right choice for us, then I trust them. I’m sure they did the background check. So that’s not something I can have control of; I’m not in the front office. I’m just a player. I just try to come in every single day and do the best job that I can with whatever I have.

“Obviously, this summer we made a lot of changes. All I’ll say is that we had a lot of great candidates; all of them are great. Ty has won a championship. I think we were looking at — looking at the reports — Mike D’Antoni, who was an assistant coach with us. And then Doc came in the picture. I thought the choice they made, you could’ve gone either way. Either of them would’ve been great for this team. The owners and (general manager Elton Brand) … they went with Doc. I thought it was a great choice. That’s all I’ll say, but reports are going to be reports. I can only control what I can.”