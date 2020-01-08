Report: Joe Philbin is expected to join Cowboys staff

Joe Philbin took over as the interim head coach in Green Bay when Mike McCarthy was fired last season and it looks like the two men will be back together in 2020.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Philbin is expected to be McCarthy’s offensive line coach. Marc Colombo took on that role for the Cowboys in 2018 and held it through the 2019 season.

Philbin was on McCarthy’s staff from 2006 until he got the Dolphins head coaching job in 2012. He went 26-30 before being fired in 2016 and worked for the Colts before returning to Green Bay in 2018.

Philbin’s hiring gives the Cowboys a lot of head coaching experience on McCarthy’s staff. Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula were both head coaches with the 49ers while special teams coach John Fassel was an interim head coach with the Rams after Jeff Fisher was fired.