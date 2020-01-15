Report: Joe Moorhead expected to be hired as Oregon Ducks OC

Mario Cristobal said this week they want to hire an offensive coordinator to replace Marcus Arroyo "within the week".

He wasn't kidding and it appears they have their man.

According to the Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Mario Cristobal is expected to hire former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead to become the new offensive coordinator.

Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead expected to be new offensive coordinator at Oregon, source told @Stadium. Moorhead was OC at Penn State from 2016-17 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 15, 2020

Moorhead interviewed for the job this past weekend and must have made an impression to be hired so shortly after.

The former Bulldogs head coach was a late addition to the candidate list as he was fired after the Bulldogs' bowl game following just his second season replacing current Flordia head coach Dan Mullens. His offense as Mississippi State head coach were also lackluster, 71st and 74th in total offense, but he excelled his last time as an assistant coach at Penn State.

Iin his first season as offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions, Moorhead won the Big Ten and placed 21st in scoring offense (37.6 points) and 50th in total offense (435.6) nationally. One season later the Nittany Lions shot up to sixth in scoring offense (37.6 points) and 19th in total offense (460.3 yards). Given the weapons Oregon has on offense returning and joining the program, Moorhead should be able to do some damage.

Juwan Johnson, who played for Moorhead while at Penn State, approved of the hire last week when it was rumored.

I can dig it https://t.co/MgA32tn1o9 — Juwan Johnson (@Ju_heard_) January 9, 2020

On Monday, Cristobal spoke about what he's looking for in an offensive coordinator.

It has to hit on all cylinders in terms of, not only a guy that's a great X's and O's guy, not only a guy that can recruit really well. It has to be a great person. It has to fit the culture, has to be bought in completely. It has to be something that really generates the same type of momentum that we're generating and is completely in. -- Cristobal

Oregon also interviewed Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees (who got promoted to OC at Notre Dame), Los Angeles Rams offensive assistant Jedd Fisch and Tulsa offensive coordinator Will Hall.

This will be the second coordinator Cristobal has hired after replacing defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt with then-Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos. The result was a stout defense that ranked 21st in the nation in total defense and led the conference in sacks and tackles-for-loss.

Report: Joe Moorhead expected to be hired as Oregon Ducks OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest