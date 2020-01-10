Things are getting pretty serious as the Oregon Ducks appear to be in the final stages of their search for a new offensive coordinator.

The vacancy for Oregon's OC has been open since Marcus Arroyo accepted the head coaching job at UNLV, but remained on the staff to coach through the Rose Bowl.

Since Oregon's 28-27 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th Rose Bowl, the search has been top priority for head coach Mario Cristobal.

The short list for Oregon's next OC appears to have narrowed to these select few:

Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator Jed Fisch

LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz

Former Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead

Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall

One of those candidates is currently in Eugene: Joe Moorhead.

According to 247Sports.com's Tom Loy, Moorhead arrived Thursday night.

"The interview will be held through the weekend, with most of the interview taking place on Friday," according to a report from DuckTerritory.

Moorhead was fired by Mississippi State after going 14-12 in two seasons as a head coach for the Bulldogs. He has previous experience as the offensive coordinator at Penn Stat and spent four seasons as a head coach at Fordham at the FCS level where he won 38 games against 13 losses.

He has a wide array experience coaching the offense. Moorhead is well-rounded, having served in various roles coaching running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers while serving as passing game and running game coordinator.

Report: Joe Moorhead in Eugene interviewing for Oregon's OC opening originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest