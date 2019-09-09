Report: Joe Mixon ankle MRI “all good”

Bengals running back Joe Mixon was limited to six carries and two catches in Sunday’s 21-20 loss to the Seahawks because of an ankle injury that forced him out of the game early in the contest.

Initial word was that Mixon sprained his ankle and he went for further tests on the ankle Monday. The results reportedly brought back positive news about his condition.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the results were “all good” and Mixon has a shot to play against the 49ers in Week Two.

If Mixon can’t go, Giovani Bernard would move up to the top spot on the depth chart. Trayveon Williams and Samaje Perine are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Cincinnati.