Report: Joe Lombardi to join Broncos coaching staff

One of Sean Payton‘s former assistants from New Orleans is reportedly joining him in Denver.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Joe Lombardi is set to take a job on Payton’s staff with the Broncos. Lombardi’s exact title is to be determined, but Klis reports that he could be the offensive coordinator.

That’s the same role that Lombardi had with the Chargers for the last two seasons, but he was let go after the end of their season. Lombardi spent the previous five seasons as Payton’s quarterbacks coach with the Saints and he had another four-year stint in that job sandwiched around two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Lions.

If Lombardi is the offensive coordinator, the Broncos will have all three of their coordinators in place as they work to fill out Payton’s first staff in his new job.

