Report: Joe Judge to pick own staff, Jason Garrett not interviewing for OC

There were reports about the Giants’ interest in interviewing Jason Garrett on Tuesday before and after word came that they’ve hired Joe Judge as their new head coach, but it appears that nothing is on the schedule for the moment.

The first report was that the Giants requested permission to interview Garrett for their head coaching vacancy and the second was that they wanted to interview him to be the offensive coordinator on Judge’s staff. The latter report suggested that Judge might not have control over the makeup of his coaching staff.

While they will need an offensive coordinator, there reportedly hasn’t been a move to speak to Garrett about that position.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the team submitted their request to interview Garrett before coming to terms with Judge. Now that they have settled on Judge as their next head coach, he will get to pick his staff in the coming days.

Garrett has been replaced as Cowboys coach by Mike McCarthy, but remains under contract through January 14 so any team that wants to speak to him before that point will have to request permission before moving forward.