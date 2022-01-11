Report: Joe Judge’s future remains uncertain

While Joe Judge talked about focusing on next season during his final news conference of the 2021 season, it is not a given he will remain with the Giants next season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Judge met with team ownership Monday afternoon and came away with no clarity regarding his future.

Discussions will continue as the Giants seek to replace General Manager Dave Gettleman, who retired Monday. Ownership is concerned whether the new G.M. and Judge will have “the same vision for the franchise,” according to Garafolo.

It is unknown how long it will take for the organization to find a new G.M., but Judge’s future could hang in the balance until then.

The Giants have requested permission to interview Cardinals vice present of pro personnel Adrian Wilson, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters, 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. The Giants also are expected to interview their assistant G.M., Kevin Abrams.

Judge, 40, met with the players Monday and spoke as if he will return next season, Garafolo adds.

He is 10-23 in two seasons with the team.

