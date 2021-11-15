Report: Joe Haden considered day-to-day with foot injury

With edge rusher T.J. Watt potentially missing some time with knee and hip injuries, the Steelers have at least received some positive news on cornerback Joe Haden.

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Haden is considered day-to-day with a foot injury.

Haden had to exit Sunday’s game after just nine defensive snaps. With the exception of Week Two — which Haden missed with a groin injury — Haden had played every defensive snap for the Steelers this season.

Haden has been with Pittsburgh since 2017 and has started 64 games for the franchise. He spent his first seven seasons with the Browns.

In 2021, Haden has 24 total tackles, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

