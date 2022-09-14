After the Jets lost 24-9 to the Ravens in their season opener, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about fans at MetLife Stadium chanting for Mike White to replace Joe Flacco as the team’s quarterback.

Saleh said that Flacco would “more than likely” remain the team’s starter against the Browns in Week Two, but added that “everything’s always under discussion and under review.” The last few days have not changed his mind about going with Flacco.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reports that the Jets will stick with the veteran as they continue to wait for Zach Wilson to be cleared to return from his knee injury.

Flacco was 37-of-59 for 307 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

Report: Joe Flacco will start for Jets this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk