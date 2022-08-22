Jets head coach Robert Saleh said over the weekend that he was “torn” about whether to play starters against the Falcons in Monday night’s game and he appears to have reached a solution.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that the team is planning to sit the “vast majority” of their veteran players. The team had two days of joint practices with the Falcons ahead of Monday’s game.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is part of that majority. With Zach Wilson out with a knee injury, Flacco is currently the No. 1 quarterback for the Jets and on track to start in Week 1 against the Ravens. He did not play in the first preseason game and it’s unclear if the team will play him against the Giants in their finale.

Edge rusher Carl Lawson, wide receiver Corey Davis, and wide receiver Elijah Moore are others who will not be on the field against the Falcons.

Report: Joe Flacco, many Jets starters will sit on Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk