The Jets have a new starting quarterback: Joe Flacco.

Flacco is likely to start on Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The move comes as a surprise, but with Zach Wilson not yet healthy enough to play and Mike White coming off a rough game, the Jets hope Flacco can provide some veteran leadership.

The Jets traded for Flacco last month, and now they’re going to see whether he has anything left.

Report: Joe Flacco likely to start for Jets on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk