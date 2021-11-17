Report: Joe Flacco likely to start for Jets on Sunday
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Jets have a new starting quarterback: Joe Flacco.
Flacco is likely to start on Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.
The move comes as a surprise, but with Zach Wilson not yet healthy enough to play and Mike White coming off a rough game, the Jets hope Flacco can provide some veteran leadership.
The Jets traded for Flacco last month, and now they’re going to see whether he has anything left.
Report: Joe Flacco likely to start for Jets on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk