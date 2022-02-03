Report: Joe Cullen out as Jags DC

The Urban Meyer era was a catastrophe for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there were a few bright spots that came from the 2021 season. One of those positives was the fact that the defense took a step in the right direction under Joe Cullen. And for that reason, many were high on him returning next season, but it appears that won’t happen.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Jags officially let Cullen go, though much of Urban Meyer’s staff remains intact.

While the Jaguars have not yet hired a head coach, they have officially parted ways with DC Joe Cullen. Cullen is on Indy’s radar for DC and has interest around the league. Much of Urban Meyer’s staff remains under contract in Jacksonville for now. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 3, 2022

Cullen has been a hot defensive coordinator candidate this offseason, which is why it’s not shocking that the Jags are letting him go. He interviewed with his old team in the Baltimore Ravens but unfortunately didn’t get the job after they named former Michigan coordinator Mike Macdonald to the position.

However, the interest in Cullen didn’t stop there as the Indianapolis Colts interviewed him for a lateral move. They lost their defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus, who became the Chicago Bears’ head coach last month. However, a report surfaced that states Washington Commanders assistant Chris Harris could be the leading candidate there.

Cullen was officially named the Jags’ defensive coordinator on Feb. 11 and joined Meyer’s staff as a first-year coordinator after serving as the Ravens’ defensive line coach from 2016-20. After inheriting a Jags defense that needed a lot of work, he was able to improve the defensive unit and it finished 20th overall and 23rd against the rush this season.

Cullen was well respected by his players and notables like Josh Allen expressed that they wanted Cullen to return next season. With his reputation, he shouldn’t be unemployed for long and could land somewhere as a defensive coordinator again.