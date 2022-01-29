Report: Joe Cullen to interview for Colts defensive coordinator job

The Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching position is up in the air right now, but that hasn’t stopped defensive coordinator Joe Cullen from finding a new team to join. Earlier this week, Cullen interviewed with his old team in the Baltimore Ravens for their defensive coordinator vacancy which is no longer available, and according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Cullen now has another interview set up.

Shouldn’t say ex-Jags DC on Cullen. He’s still under contract there. But he’s elicited a bunch of interest from other teams, is probably going to be elsewhere. https://t.co/Eq349zCmev — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

That interview is with the Jags’ rivals in the Indianapolis Colts, who lost their coordinator, Matt Eberflus, to the Chicago Bears. As many are aware, Eberflus was named the Chicago Bears’ head coach this week, and it appears Indianapolis has reached out to a familiar face who faced them twice this season.

Cullen, who was officially named the Jags’ defensive coordinator on Feb. 11, was a first-year coordinator this past season though he brought 14 years (now 15) of NFL coaching experience to the table. He joined the Jags after a stop with the Ravens where he was the defensive line coach from 2016-20.

Cullen had another stint with the Jags previously under Jack Del Rio, as well as stints with the Tampa Bay Bucs, Detroit Lions, and Cleveland Browns. This past season with the Jags, he was able to help the defense take a step in the right direction from the previous regime and ultimately helped them to end the season 20th overall and 23rd against the rush.

Many Jags players like Josh Allen expressed that they wanted Cullen to return next season, so it appears he didn’t have issues getting the players by his side. That said, he shouldn’t have any issues getting DeForest Buckner and Co. to rally behind him, but time will tell if he ultimately gets the job.