Report: Joe Cardona will miss the rest of the season with a torn foot tendon

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona had played all 127 regular-season games since the team drafted him in 2015. His streak, though, is over.

Cardona, whom the Patriots already had ruled out for Saturday’s game, will not play again this season.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that Cardona tore a tendon in his foot. He experienced a partial tear Dec. 12 against the Cardinals but played through it until further injuring it last week against the Raiders.

Cardona is expected to recover in time for organized team activities this spring.

But he is scheduled to become a free agent in 2023.

Tucker Addington, who is on the practice squad, will make his NFL debut at long snapper this week.

