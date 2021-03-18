Report: Joe Burrow has made a pitch for free-agent WR Kenny Golladay

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be pulling out all the stops when it comes to free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

Word broke Wednesday night that the Bengals have an offer in on the market’s top wide receiver. Then Chad Johnson tried to help recruit him.

And now this from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport — the offer is a “really strong” one from the Bengals and more importantly, “Joe Burrow has made a pitch for him.”

And that’s the big angle, right? Golladay will take a visit with the New York Giants today. But his decision largely comes down to a Joe Burrow vs. Daniel Jones debate — which isn’t much of a debate.

Golladay, 27, played in just five games last year. The Bengals reportedly have a one-year deal on the table. He could always just want to play in New York more or prefer a multi-year deal. But in a suppressed wideout market during a year with a reduced salary cap, he could want to opt for a one-year deal in an explosive offense like Burrow’s, put up big numbers and hit the market again next year when the salary cap goes up again.

We probably won’t have to wait long to find out — and Burrow has made his pitch, too.

List

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 free agency moves tracker

