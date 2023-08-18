Report: Joe Burrow did not make trip to Atlanta

A big deal was made out of Joe Burrow's pregame workout on the field last week. There will not be a repeat this week.

That's because Burrow did not make the trip with the Bengals, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The team plays the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday night.

Burrow strained a calf muscle in a July 27 practice.

Coach Zac Taylor has not updated Burrow's timeline since the day after the quarterback's injury when Taylor said Burrow would be out "several weeks."

Burrow had hoped to play a preseason game for the first time, but he will not.

The goal now is to get him back on the field in time for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Browns.

Burrow still does not have a contract extension 23 days after Justin Herbert signed his deal with the Chargers. Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft with Herbert going sixth.