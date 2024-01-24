Report: Joe Barry will not return to Packers for 2024

The Packers are making a change at defensive coordinator.

Joe Barry will not return to the team in 2024, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports.

The decision from head coach Matt LaFleur is not much of a surprise, as Green Bay's defense had struggled throughout the season. The unit notably surrendered 30 points and 394 total yards to the Panthers in Week 16. That was the only time Carolina reached 30 points all season and the Panthers didn't score a point over their last two games.

While Green Bay's defense stepped up in the postseason, LaFleur was noncommittal when asked about Barry’s future this week.

“Just going to go through the process at my own pace,” LaFleur said.

The Packers hired Barry in 2021, and the defense has ranked ninth, 17th, and 17th in yards and 13th, 17th, and 10th in points in his three seasons.

This was Barry’s third stint as a defensive coordinator, as he previously held the role with Detroit from 2007-2008 and Washington from 2015-2016.