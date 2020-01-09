Report: Joe Barry interviewing for Rams defensive coordinator

Joe Barry has been on the Rams coaching staff for the last three years and he’s reportedly set to talk to head coach Sean McVay about a promotion on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Barry is meeting with McVay about the defensive coordinator position that opened up when the team dispatched Wade Phillips. Barry is currently the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Rams.

Barry was the defensive coordinator for Washington in 2015 and 2016 and also ran the defense for the Lions in 2007 and 2008. He worked for his father-in-law Rod Marinelli in Detroit, which led to an unprofessional question to Marinelli about whether he wished his daughter married a better coordinator during a post-game press conference late in Detroit’s winless 2008 season.

Barry has also interviewed for the defensive coordinator job at USC, so it would seem he has a decent shot of running a defense somewhere in Los Angeles.