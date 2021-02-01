Report: Joe Barry, Ejiro Evero, Chris Harris interviewing with Packers

The Packers fired Mike Pettine last week. They have begun the process of finding his replacement.

The team has interviewed or will interview their first three candidates for defensive coordinator, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports. The Packers’ search is beginning with Chargers passing game coordinator Joe Barry, Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris and Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero.

Demovsky reports that “those aren’t the only candidates, but it’s a starting point for coach Matt LaFleur.”

Barry, the defensive coordinator for Detroit from 2007-08 and for Washington from 2015-16, was on the Rams’ staff with LaFleur. He was assistant head coach/linebackers coach for the Rams from 2017 until this offseason when he followed Brandon Staley across town.

Evero was the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2016. He has spent the past four seasons with the Rams.

Harris was assistant defensive backs coach for the Chargers from 2016-19. He joined the Washington staff a year ago.

