Report: Joakim Noah, Grizzlies agree to 1-year deal

Cassandra Negley
Yahoo Sports
Center Joakim Noah signed a veteran’s minimum deal. (AP)
Center Joakim Noah will sign a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The two sides agreed to a deal Friday and will reportedly make it official early next week.


Noah, 33, was waived by the New York Knicks using the stretch provision in October. In two years with the team he played 53 of a possible 164 games, averaging five points and 8.8 rebounds.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury in February 2017 and a month later was suspended 20 games by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. In April, he underwent shoulder surgery.

The Knicks actively began exploring parting with the 11-year veteran at the beginning of 2018.

In nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Noah averaged 9.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and earned a first-team All-NBA selection mainly for his defense.

