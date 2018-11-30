Report: Joakim Noah, Grizzlies agree to 1-year deal

Center Joakim Noah signed a veteran’s minimum deal. (AP)

Center Joakim Noah will sign a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The two sides agreed to a deal Friday and will reportedly make it official early next week.

Noah will travel to Memphis on Sunday and sign his one-year deal with the Grizzlies early next week, league sources said. Memphis (12-8) has targeted Noah as backup center all season. https://t.co/zOMqRi2mnj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2018





Noah, 33, was waived by the New York Knicks using the stretch provision in October. In two years with the team he played 53 of a possible 164 games, averaging five points and 8.8 rebounds.

He suffered a season-ending knee injury in February 2017 and a month later was suspended 20 games by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug policy. In April, he underwent shoulder surgery.

The Knicks actively began exploring parting with the 11-year veteran at the beginning of 2018.

In nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Noah averaged 9.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and earned a first-team All-NBA selection mainly for his defense.

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Curry writes perfect response to little girl’s letter

• Redskins VP: Foster’s allegations are ‘small potatoes’

• Hall of Famer says he’s ‘with’ Kaepernick, takes jab at Trump

• Why Bucs’ plan to give away tickets might be brilliant

