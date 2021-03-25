Report: JJ Redick traded to Mavericks
The sharp shooting guard will join the sixth team of his NBA career.
The Mavericks pick up a shooter for their playoff run.
Lonzo Ball missed his second straight game for the Pelicans on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers with a right hip flexor strain.
While Rajon Rondo has become a willing mentor in recent seasons for young players, he also has the credibility to hold star teammates accountable.
Victor Oladipo is headed to Miami.
Here's the latest trade buzz surrounding the Knicks on NBA trade deadline day.
Who made the big move at the NBA trade deadline? Boston? Philadelphia? Miami? Los Angeles Clippers? Denver?
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse won't reveal the extent of his argument with Pascal Siakam following Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers.
The Sixers finally made a move Thursday, but the biggest name is still out there in Kyle Lowry - and Philly's interest in the vet point guard seems to be drifting elsewhere. By Adam Hermann
The Cavaliers want to trade Andre Drummond. The Spurs want to trade LaMarcus Aldridge.
The Celtics' acquisition of Evan Fournier was their first move at the NBA trade deadline in quite some time.
Victor Oladipo, who is a free agent after this season, turned down Houston’s extension.
Lonzo Ball is staying put in New Orleans, and the Bulls will have to explore other options at point guard.
The Bulls' trade deadline swing for Nikola Vuevi has a chance to be a home run.
The trade deadline has officially passed, which means it's now 'buyout season' with high-profile players that were on the market and didn't get traded now becoming potential hot commodities. Likewise, some good players who got traded to bad ...
