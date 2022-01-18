Report: JJ Pegues has entered the transfer portal

JD McCarthy
Auburn may be losing another defensive lineman to the transfer portal.

According to On3.com’s Matt Zenitz, JJ Pegues entered the transfer portal Monday.

Pegues came to Auburn as a tight end but moved to the defensive line during Bryan Harsin’s first season with Auburn. The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Pegues played every game this season and finished the year with 17 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, and forced one fumble.

As a tight end in 2020, he rushed for 14 yards on five carries and caught seven passes for 57 yards.

Pegues will have up to three seasons of eligibility at his next school.

