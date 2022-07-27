49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical Tuesday and thus won’t be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That wipes out Garoppolo’s $7.5 million injury guarantee, leaving no guaranteed money on his contract unless he’s on the team’s roster Week 1. (Spoiler alert: He won’t be.)

Garoppolo underwent surgery on his right shoulder on March 8 and only recently started throwing again.

His surgery took the 49ers by surprise and brought trade talks to a “screeching halt.” With Garoppolo healthy again, the 49ers are seeking to deal him.

Until then, Garoppolo will not practice or play with the team as the 49ers put him in bubble wrap.

Garoppolo went 31-14 in the regular season as the 49ers’ quarterback after they traded for him in 2017.

He has thrown for 11,852 yards, 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions in his eight NFL seasons.

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical, wiping out $7.5 million injury guarantee originally appeared on Pro Football Talk