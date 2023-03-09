Report: Jimmy Garoppolo likely to draw interest from Panthers, Raiders, Texans

We’re really doing this again, huh?

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, San Francisco 49ers free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should have a relatively healthy market. And he believes that his market could include the Carolina Panthers.

“Now that Derek Carr has signed with the New Orleans Saints, Garoppolo, the highest-profile free-agent quarterback—of course, Aaron Rodgers potentially available, but not a free agent,” he said on Wednesday. “Garoppolo is gonna have some interested suitors. Expect the Las Vegas Raiders to at least take a look at him. What about the Houston Texans if they need someone to keep the seat warm for whatever rookie quarterback they draft? Same situation for the Carolina Panthers. Jimmy Garoppolo, going to be fine.”

Speaking of same situations for the Carolina Panthers, this is quite a familiar song and dance for the franchise. In 2021, Garoppolo—while “on the outs” with the 49ers the first time—was repeatedly linked to the Panthers, who ultimately went with the lower-risk option in Baker Mayfield.

So, how about now?

Well, despite Rapoport’s sentiment, a Garoppolo signing would make even less sense than it did last offseason. Not only has general manager Scott Fitterer said—on multiple occasions—that he prefers the draft-and-develop route under center, but the Panthers were also reportedly the most aggressive quarterback-needy team at the combine.

But we should see, in about a week from now, where they really stand on the 31-year-old passer.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire