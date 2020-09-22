Report: Jimmy Garoppolo is day-to-day with “outside shot” to play Sunday

Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the day the 49ers weren’t counting out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for this week despite a high-ankle sprain.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media further reports the team considers Garoppolo “day-to-day.”

“He has a very outside shot at playing this week,” Rapoport adds, “but next week seems feasible.”

The 49ers, who are spending the week at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, in between back-to-back games in New Jersey, play the Giants this week. They host the Eagles in Week Four.

“Jimmy plays with a lot of grit,” Shanahan said Monday. “For him to hurt his ankle like he did, the next series in, we had a third down where people weren’t open on. They got us in the right call for him to scramble to the right when he barely could move, make that throw to [Brandon] Aiyuk to move the chains that led to a 14-play drive. He really gutted it out. As tough of a guy as I’ve been around.”

